Two education officers of Pune ZP suspended for irregularities

Two education officers of the Pune Zilla Parishad (ZP) have been suspended for irregularities in the distribution of Right to Education (RTE) Act fees’ reimbursement to schools and delay in submission of the self-recognition report. Pune ZP chief executive officer (CEO), Ramesh Chavan, suspended Ashok Godse, education extension officer of the Loni Kalbhor education department, Panchayat Samiti Haveli; and Rajkumar Bamane, extension officer of the ZP primary education department.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister and Pune district guardian minister, Ajit Pawar, had expressed displeasure over the ongoing mismanagement in the education department of the Pune ZP after which an investigation was conducted. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

A senior official from the Pune ZP education department on condition of anonymity said, “Extension officer Ashok Godse was ordered to conduct physical visits to the schools for self-recognition under the RTE Act and submit a report. Godse visited the Saraswati Education Society-run Pune International School at Charholi; Pratibhatai Pawar Secondary and Higher Secondary School at Kondhwa Budruk; Vidyanand Bhawan High School at Nigdi; Amanora Knowledge Foundation at Hadpasar; Rao Savnik Foundation at Pimpri Kharalwadi; and Orbiz School at Mundhwa Keshavnagar. There was a delay in submission of the inspection report to the ZP. It is clear that there was a deliberate delay in the performance of the duty. Therefore, disciplinary action has been taken against Godse and he has been temporarily suspended.”

“While Rajkumar Bamane was entrusted work under the RTE fees’ reimbursement, U-DISE, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan. The inquiry report revealed that Bamane had committed irregularities in the distribution of RTE fees’ reimbursement. While Abhishek International School in Moshi benefitted from the government land, irregularities were found in funds to the tune of Rs505,019. Therefore, disciplinary and suspension action has been taken against Bamane,” the senior official said.

