Two girls drown in Pune’s Khadakwasla Dam, five rescued

In a tragic incident, two girls drowned in Khadkwasla Dam, while five others were rescued by locals and fire brigade teams on Monday morning Gorhe Khurd village, said officials.

Rescue operations underway at Khadakwasla Dam to fish out bodies of two girls who drowned on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

The deceased have been identified as Khushi Sanjay Khurde (12), of Solki village and Sheetal Bhagwan Titore (15) from Ambedzare in Buldhana district.

According to police officials, a group of nine girls went to the riverbed to wash clothes at around 8.15 am. Seven of them ventured into the water. One of the girls was struggling in the water, considering this another girl went to help her, but she too started drowning. Seeing this, the other girls went to help. They were overpowered by the strong currents of the river, which caused them to be carried away.

A group of 50 villagers, who were at the river bank to attend a post-death ritual, spotted the girls and rushed to help. While five girls were rescued, the fire brigade team began search and rescue operation and located the two girls.

Assistant police inspector Nitin Nam of Haveli police station said, “All these women were here to attend a function at a relative’s house. Two of them drowned. We have sent their bodies for post-mortem at Sassoon General Hospital and have registered a case of accidental death.”

The girls who were saved have been identified as Kumud Sanjay Khurde (7), Payal Sanjay Lahane (12), Rakhi Suresh Mandawe (16), Meena Sanjay Lahane (30), Pallavi Sanjay Lahane (10) all from Buldhana district; Payal Santosh Salve (18) from Surat in Gujarat and Sheetal Ashok Lahane (16) from Jalgaon.

Dr Dhyaneshwar Khupse from Jeevan Uday Hospital said, “Total three patients including Kumud Khurde, Payal Salve and Mina Lahane were admitted in our hospital. Other two are stable but Payal was suffering from drowsiness and vomiting. We have advised them for further medical treatment. However, their parents have taken discharge against medical advice.”

Dr Swagat Rindhe, Medical Officer at Khanapur Primary Health Centre said, “As soon as we received the call our ambulances were rushed to the spot. Total six patients were admitted here and we provided necessary medical help. Out of them was in shock and was shifted to a private hospital.’’

Vanita Bhangare, Gorhe Khurd village Sarpanch said, “Swift action by our villagers saved the lives of seven girls otherwise there would have been more casualties.’’

Manisha Mandani, aunt of one of the deceased said, “We are not in the right state of mind. We were here to attend functions at are relatives’ house, but it turned into a tragedy. We lost our niece, and are sadden by her death.”

Tourists throw rules to the winds

The irrigation department last week banned entry near the waters of Khadakwasla Dam and announced joint action with the police against those who go up to the waters of the dam. It was also announced that at least 10 security guards will be posted to prevent tourists from going near the waters .Notice boards have also been put up in the area, warning tourists of a fine of ₹500 for violating the ban.

Despite this, people in large numbers were seen entering and frolicking in the waters ignoring the repeated warnings.

