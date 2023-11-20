Two held after firing incident in Baner

In a late-night firing incident near the Mahabaleshwar Hotel in Baner, a young man identified as Akash Banekar was shot during an altercation that erupted from a minor dispute, police said. The incident was reported on Sunday between 8:50 pm to 9:30 pm and the arrested accused have been identified as Aditya Ranware and Sagar Bansode.

Police officials from the Chatuhshrungi police station said victim Banekar sustained gunshot injuries in his right thigh and is currently admitted to a private hospital for medical treatment. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The police complaint in this case has been filed by Nilesh Pimpalkar (38) resident of Gujrat Colony Kothrud. He was working as a sales executive at Sahyadri Motors in Baner. As per details, Rohit Nanavare and the complainant were colleagues at the car showroom, and Nanavare suspected that the complainant Pimpalkar was responsible for his job loss, as a result of which there were disputes between them. To resolve the issues between the two, Banekar, Ranware, and Bansode accompanied the two, where tensions escalated, resulting in the firing incident.

“To clear the disputes and misunderstanding between them, Nanavare called the complainant in Baner. Where the injured Banekar intervened to resolve the issue,’ said Ankush Chintamani, police inspector (PI Crime) at Chatuhshrungi police station.

According to Chintamani Following the initial altercation, Ranware threatened them before ultimately firing three shots from a country-made pistol.

Police have recovered two live rounds and one used round from the crime scene and a search for the gun is still going on.

A case has been registered at Chatuhshrungi police station on Monday under IPC sections 307(Attempt to Murder), 506(2) (criminal intimidation), and 34, sections 3(25) of the Arms Act, and sections 37(1) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act and further investigation is going on.