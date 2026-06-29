Two held for attempted murder in Kothrud

Police have arrested two youths for allegedly attacking a 30-year-old neighbour with machetes. The incident took place around 10.30 pm on June 25.

The accused have been identified as Harsh Sitaram Naik, 22, and Akshay Sanjay Manere, 22. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to police, the attempted murder was reportedly fueled by a long-standing rivalry within their housing society.

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The victim, Abhijit Gangadhar Ovhal, 30, sustained serious injuries to his head, back and hands in the attack and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The accused have been identified as Harsh Sitaram Naik, 22, and Akshay Sanjay Manere, 22. A case was registered based on a complaint filed by Sunny Avinash Sannake, 20, who is also a resident of the same society.

According to the police, frequent arguments over trivial issues had allegedly led to repeated disputes between them.

On the night of the incident, Ovhal, Sannake, and a group of friends gathered to celebrate their friend Amar Patil’s birthday. After cutting the cake, Ovhal and Sannake rode to a beer shop near Ashish Garden Chowk. As Ovhal came out of the shop carrying beer, the two accused allegedly rushed towards him armed with machetes.

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{{^usCountry}} The FIR states that the accused allegedly threatened to kill Ovhal before repeatedly attacking him. They allegedly struck him on the head, back and hands with sharp weapons, causing severe bleeding. His friends immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he is receiving treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The FIR states that the accused allegedly threatened to kill Ovhal before repeatedly attacking him. They allegedly struck him on the head, back and hands with sharp weapons, causing severe bleeding. His friends immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he is receiving treatment. {{/usCountry}}

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“The preliminary investigation indicates that the assault stemmed from an ongoing dispute between residents of the same housing society. Both accused have been arrested, and we are collecting evidence, including witness statements and CCTV footage, to strengthen the case,” said police inspector Sunil Karote.