Two killed, three injured in collision between cars at Loni Kalbhor

PUNE Two men were killed, while three others were severely injured in a sideways collision between two cars near Kavdipath toll plaza area of Pune on Thursday.

One of the two deceased was identified as Shrenik Prabhakar Hole, 27, a resident of Yavat in Daund area of Pune, according to the police. The identity of the second man is being ascertained.

The injured were identified as Anil Maruti Jadhav, 21, a resident of Pondhe village in Purandar, who was driving two men identified as Sunil Nilesh Shitkal, 18, and Sanket Balu Bhandalkar, 18, both residents of Kesnand in Wagholi, Pune. All three were severely injured in the accident and are undergoing treatment, said police.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Harshal Chandane, 26, a resident of Loni Kalbhor.

The accused was driving from Fursungi towards Manjri and the injured was driving from Hadapsar towards Solapur road. The accused rammed into the other car from the side,” said police sub-inspector ST Mane of Hadapsar police station who is investigating the case.

A case was registered against the unidentified car driver who was driving the two teenagers for rash driving and colliding with the oncoming car, according to the police.

A case under Section 279, 304(a), and 338 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 184 and 179/177 of Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Hadapsar police station.