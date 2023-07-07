Two Pune Metro stretches to be ready by July-end

By the end of July two metro stretches- Garware College to Ruby Hall Clinic and Civil Court to Phugewadi will be operational for passenger service, according to Maharashtra Metro Railway Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) officials.

Maha-Metro also plans to conduct trials on the Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi stretch and start passenger service in September. (HT FILE PHOTO)

A final certificate from the Commissioner of Metro Railway Security (CMRS) is expected in the second week of July. CMRS has conducted three inspections and the final visit is scheduled for next week, said officials.

Once Maha-Metro receives the final certificate from CMRS, they will inform the state government which will take final decision to start passenger services on the two stretches.

Maha-Metro also plans to conduct trials on the Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi stretch and start passenger service in September.

Additionally, they have decided to commission the underground stretch from Shivajinagar to Swargate, as the Civil Court and Shivajinagar underground stations are ready.

During a review meeting in April, guardian minister Chandrakant Patil had set a deadline for Maha-Metro to complete all works by April-end. However, now Maha-Metro plans to complete all work by December-end.

Meanwhile, Maha-Metro has shifted its office at civil court station. On Thursday, Maha-Metro issued a press statement and said that its office located at Ghole Road and Koregaon Park has been shifted at civil court junction.

