Home / Cities / Pune News / Two minors are among three held for murder of 23-year-old in Pune
pune news

Two minors are among three held for murder of 23-year-old in Pune

Two minors are among three held for the murder of a 23-year-old man during a drunken fight in Upper Indiranagar, Pune
Two minors are among three held for the murder of a 23-year-old man during a drunken fight in Upper Indiranagar, Pune. (AFP (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Published on Oct 20, 2021 01:00 AM IST
By HTC

PUNE: Two minors are among three held for the murder of a 23-year-old man during a drunken fight in Upper Indiranagar, Pune.

The deceased man was identified as Mandar Jogdand (23), a resident of Sane Guruji Vasahat near Ambil odha in Pune.

Jogdand had been in a fight with one of the accused and had verbally abused him, according to the complaint.

The deceased man was drinking with one of the accused near Saritanagari society when the accused called his friends, who are co-accused in the case, to the spot.

The four men then collectively used sharp weapons to attack Jogdand and the injuries killed him on the spot, according to the police. He was rushed to a hospital but declared dead on arrival.

“We have apprehended two minors and arested one adult named Sahil Bharat Ijgaj (22), who works in a battery shop. One of the accused was sitting and drinking with Jogdand and he remembered some old fight and started a new one which then turned violent,” said assistant inspector Yuvraj Patil of Dattawadi police station who is investigating the case.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Shubham Adsul (23) a resident of Upper Indiranagar in Pune.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 7(1) of Criminal Law Amendment Act was registered at Dattawadi police station.

