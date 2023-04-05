Pune: 17-year-old girl murdered over an alleged affair, 2 minors detained

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have detained two minors for the murder of a 17-year-old girl over her alleged affair with another person. The incident occurred on April 1 at Chikhali.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have detained two minors for the murder of a 17-year-old girl over her alleged affair with another person. The incident occurred on April 1 at Chikhali. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

According to police, a missing complaint of the 17-year-old was filed at Chikhali police station on April 2. While investigating the case, the police sought help of a mobile service provider to get her details. Post the technical analysis, police traced her last known location near Gharkul Chikhali area.

Her body was found on Tuesday evening after a search operation. The mother of the victim has filed a complaint, said officials.

Rajendra Barge, police inspector (Crime) said, “Prime accused was in a relationship with the victim. Two-three days before the incident, the girl told the accused that she is dating someone else in jest. However, the accused took it seriously and hatched a plan to kill the girl.”

On April 1, the accused asked the girl to meet him. He took her to an under-construction site in Gharkul area. He and his aide allegedly killed her with a sickle and fled from the spot, said officials.

According to Barge, last year, the victim has registered a case against the accused under charges of rape and impregnating her. The accused is an on-record criminal and was earlier booked under sections of 307 and 376 of the IPC.

Police have detained both the minors. A case under sections of 302,364,363, and 34 of the IPC has been registered and investigation is underway.