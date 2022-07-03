Two minors drown while swimming in pond at Dhayari

In a tragic incident, two minors drowned while swimming in a farm pond near Khandoba Mal, Dhayari, on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Suraj Sharad Satpute (14), a resident of Narhe and Pushkar Ganesh Datkhil (13), a resident of Dhangar Vasti Narhe.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Officials from the Sinhagad police station said that a group of three minors including, Suraj, Pushkar and Atharv Shailesh Chavan (14), had gone to Khandoba Mandir. While returning, Suraj and Pushkar had gone swimming at the farm pond and after sometime began drowning.

Seeing trouble, Atharv, who was sitting on the bank, immediately cried for help. Locals called the fire brigade. Upon being alerted, two teams of fire brigade departments arrived at the spot along with police officials. However, they couldn’t save Suraj and Pushkar. It took 15 minutes to fish out the bodies of both minors.