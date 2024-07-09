Two more expecting moms and teen contract Zika 

On Tuesday, Pune reported three more cases of Zika virus infection, taking the overall count to 15, civic officials said. The latest cases are of an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old woman, both residents of Pashan along with a 15-year-old boy from Bhusari colony, Kothrud. The Zika virus is transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito, known to transmit infections like dengue and chikungunya. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The 18-year-old from Pashan is reportedly in the 28th week of her pregnancy and complained of joint pain and headache on July 5. Her reports of Zika came positive after a confirmation from the National Institute of Virology (NIV) on Monday.

The 19-year-old woman is 23 weeks pregnant and complained of sore throat. Her samples were sent to NIV on July 8, and Tuesday’s results confirmed the presence of the virus.

The 15-year-old complained of symptoms of rashes and fever since July 3.

“Currently there are 15 persons confirmed to be Zika positive. Of them eight are pregnant women,” said Dr Rajesh Dighe, assistant health officer, PMC. The PMC had reported the first Zika case on June 20 following which civic authorities began taking action. In around three weeks, the city has seen 15 cases.

The Zika virus is transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito, known to transmit infections like dengue and chikungunya. A majority of those infected with Zika either remain asymptomatic (up to 80%) or show mild symptoms of fever, rash, conjunctivitis, body aches, and joint pains. Zika virus in pregnant women can cause congenital microcephaly, Guillain-Barre syndrome and other neurological complications. The infection can also cause health conditions in newborn babies such as eye problems, hearing loss, and seizures said the officials.

PMC held meetings

Amidst Zika virus cases reported in several parts of the city, the PMC Epidemiology Department and Insect Control Department on Monday met with representatives of private hospitals and doctors to counter the virus threat.

Following several Zika virus cases reported in the city, the central and state governments have issued advisories and guidelines. A meeting was held with the managers, medical administrators, medical superintendents, and representatives of the private hospitals in Pune city to discuss the same.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Additional Municipal Commissioner, Prithviraj BP, Dr Kalpana Baliwant, PMC health officer and representatives from 52 private hospitals attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Dr Baliwant provided detailed information about the various epidemics that occur during the rainy season, particularly focusing on vector-borne diseases and the Zika virus.

In case of any problems, the Epidemiology Department can be reached at 9850318445, or the Insect Control Department can be contacted at 8888135703, said Dr Rajesh Dighe, assistant health officer, PMC.