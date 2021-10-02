Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Two sandalwood trees stolen from defence bungalow area in Camp, Pune
pune news

Two sandalwood trees stolen from defence bungalow area in Camp, Pune

Two sandalwood trees were found stolen from bungalow number 13 on Coyaji road in Camp on September 13
By Nadeem Inamdar
UPDATED ON OCT 02, 2021 12:39 AM IST
Two sandalwood trees were found stolen from bungalow number 13 on Coyaji road in Camp on September 13. It is the fourth case since June and 28 trees have been stolen in the city this year. According to assistant police inspector (API) Harish Shilimkar, the two trees were chopped off from the bungalow premises by unidentified persons.

The police have filed a case under IPC 379 (theft) against the accused after a woman complainant lodged the complaint. According to the police, the accused took advantage of the secluded nature of the place and carried out theft during night.

Around 11 sandalwood trees were stolen by unidentified persons from the premises of the high security National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) Pashan on August 21. The police booked the culprits under IPC 379 (punishment for theft) and Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Preservation and Protection of Trees Act, 1975 Act-Section 8 and Section 21.

On June 27, seven sandalwood trees located at Boat Club road inside Ammunition Factory Khadki (AFK) were found hacked by unidentified persons. No arrest has been made so far.

On June 19, eight sandalwood trees were stolen from the open premises of AFK. No breakthrough has been made in this case.

