Two-day seminar at SPPU on participation of transgenders’ in democracy
A two-day state-level seminar dedicated to the issues of transgenders will be held at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on September 14 and 15.
Maharashtra Chief Election Officer (CEO) Shrikant Deshpande said, “Our work is to make the voters list, carry out the election process but more than that we need to involve the transgender community. There are around five lakh transgenders in Maharashtra but only 4,000 are registered for voting and have their voter IDs.”
He was talking at a press conference on Tuesday which was held to announce the seminar titled ‘Transgenders participation in Democracy’.
“The two-day seminar will cover issues faced by transgenders today. We need to keep a different approach for new initiatives, as bringing them in the main stream society and their social acceptance is important. While interacting with transgenders we got to know that they can’t get houses on rent despite having the money. Their health, education and other issues need to be discussed,” Deshpande added.
The seminar is open to all and will take place Sant Namdev auditorium, SPPU. MP Supriya Sule will be the chief guest along with Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta. The second day of the seminar will be attended by state higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil.
Amravati police transfers cases filed against Ranas to state CID
After the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government came to power in the state, the Ranas spoke to the deputy chief minister, who is also in charge of the home portfolio, and said that most of the cases against them were politically motivated and hence, should be investigated by a neutral agency. “The cases, which were being investigated by the Amravati police, have been transferred to the CID,” Ravi Rana said.
Pitrupaksha sees veggie prices hike by 20% in Pune
Pune: The prices of vegetables in the city have shot up, about 10% to 20%, with Pitrupaksha beginning after Ganpati festival. According to Babasaheb Bibave, head, Market Yard vegetable market, “The incessant rains have caused shortage of certain vegetables, making them dearer.” Pitrupaksha, also known as Shraddh, is a ritual observed by Hindus to honour ancestors. The rates of cauliflower and chillies have decreased by 10% due to increase in inflow compared to the demand.
Actor accuses fitness instructor of rape
A 24-year-old actor, who has worked in Telugu films, has filed a police complaint, claiming that a fitness trainer from Cuffe Parade had raped her. The police said the woman had in August 2021 met Aditya Kapur at the Bandra house of a model and actor who is from the family of a late Indian classical singer. She further alleged that the accused, however, kept on threatening her.
Four arrested for robbing 23-year-old of his cell phone, forcing him to reveal his UPI PIN
Six days after a 23-year-old man from Jalgaon's Bhusawal, who had come to Mumbai for a job interview, was allegedly forced to give his cell phone and share his UPI wallet PIN with a gang, police have arrested four drug addicts. Around 10 am on September 8, Asif Khatik was waiting on LBS Road in Bhandup to meet his relative, who works as a domestic help in nearby Runwal Greens society.
Karnataka Congress forms a committee for ‘bettter Bengaluru’
The opposition Congress in Karnataka has formed a committee to propose an action plan from 2023 to 2028 for a 'better Bengaluru'. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar called it an apolitical move and urged people of Bengaluru to share their ideas to improve the quality of life in Bengaluru. Along with MLAs, ex BBMP mayors Ganganambike and G Padmavati are also named as members of this committee.
