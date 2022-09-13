Home / Cities / Pune News / Two-day seminar at SPPU on participation of transgenders’ in democracy

Published on Sep 13, 2022 07:51 PM IST

A two-day state-level seminar dedicated to the issues of transgenders will be held at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on September 14 and 15

Maharashtra Chief Election Officer (CEO) Shrikant Deshpande (centre) at a press conference in Pune on Tuesday. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

A two-day state-level seminar dedicated to the issues of transgenders will be held at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on September 14 and 15.

Maharashtra Chief Election Officer (CEO) Shrikant Deshpande said, “Our work is to make the voters list, carry out the election process but more than that we need to involve the transgender community. There are around five lakh transgenders in Maharashtra but only 4,000 are registered for voting and have their voter IDs.”

He was talking at a press conference on Tuesday which was held to announce the seminar titled ‘Transgenders participation in Democracy’.

“The two-day seminar will cover issues faced by transgenders today. We need to keep a different approach for new initiatives, as bringing them in the main stream society and their social acceptance is important. While interacting with transgenders we got to know that they can’t get houses on rent despite having the money. Their health, education and other issues need to be discussed,” Deshpande added.

The seminar is open to all and will take place Sant Namdev auditorium, SPPU. MP Supriya Sule will be the chief guest along with Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta. The second day of the seminar will be attended by state higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil.

