Two-year-old boy drowns in waterlogged drainage ditch

A two-year-old boy died after falling into an open, waterlogged drainage ditch in the Indiranagar area of Kadamwakwasti on Tuesday. Following the incident, the Lonikalbhor police booked a private civil contractor for alleged negligence.

On Tuesday morning, Chetan was playing outside his home when he reportedly wandered near the rainwater-filled trench, slipped and fell in. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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The deceased was identified as Chetan Lakhan Kasbe (2), a resident of Kadamwakwasti.

According to police, the contractor had recently excavated a large trench near Ambabai Temple in Indiranagar as part of drainage improvement work to channel sewage and rainwater away from the residential area. Residents alleged that the contractor left the trench uncovered without safety barricades, warning signs or fencing.

On Tuesday morning, Chetan was playing outside his home when he reportedly wandered near the rainwater-filled trench, slipped and fell in. After he went missing, family members searched for him and pulled him out of the water. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

SPI Pradip Pawar said, “The trench was dug up by the contractor for drainage purposes. In which a 2-year-old boy fell and died. As per the complaint filed by his mother, we have booked the contractor, and further investigation is going on.”

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{{^usCountry}} Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s mother, Shilpa Kasbe (23), the Lonikalbhor police registered an FIR against the unidentified contractor under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s mother, Shilpa Kasbe (23), the Lonikalbhor police registered an FIR against the unidentified contractor under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. {{/usCountry}}

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