Uday Samant’s car attacked in Katraj, Pune

Pune: Former minister Uday Samant’s vehicle was allegedly attacked by unidentified persons when he was passing through Katraj area of Pune on Tuesday evening.

After the alleged attack, Samant went to Kothrud to register a police complaint.

“I do not know who they were, but the police need to find the attackers who were carrying sticks and stones,” said Samant.

The MLA who switched loyalty to chief minister Eknath Shinde said he has informed the latter about the incident.

“I was stopped at traffic signal at Katra. I was followed by two-three vehicles. The people came out and attacked me,” said Samant.

Chief minister Shinde said the police will take strict action against the attackers. “This is not a courageous act. Those behind this will be punished,” said Shinde.

Samant, a minister in previous Uddhav Thackeray government, was among the 40 MLAs who joined the Shinde camp in June.

Samant’s vehicle came minutes after Shinde’s convoy passed through Katraj where Aaditya Thackeray was holding a public rally. There was commotion among the Shiv Sainiks after Thackeray left the venue after his speech.

People traveling with Samant said that the window pane of former minister’s car was damaged after an unidentified person hurled stones.

A video of large mob seen trying to gherao the vehicle in which Samant was sitting on front seat is making rounds on social media. The mob is seen raising slogans like “traitors” against Samant and CM Shinde.

Reacting to attack on Samant’s vehicle, Aaditya Thackeray said he is unaware about the incident.

