Undaunted by previous agitations, another garden proposed on forest land in Pune

After the forest department put on hold its plans for a garden at Taljai and Vetal Tekdi (hill), due to strong opposition from residents, the department now plans to develop a forest garden at Hadapsar.

This urban forest will be developed by the state government at Kalepadal in Hadapsar at the cost of ₹2.5 crore. The garden will have walkways and local tree species.The proposal for this urban forest park was submitted by Hadapsar legislator Chetan Tupe.

“The eight-acre land is lying idle in the middle of locality which is owned by forest department. The state government had a scheme to provide funding for innovative schemes. When Ajit Pawar was finance minister, I proposed to create an urban forest oxygen park at Hadapar, Kalepadal area. Pawar approved ₹2.5 crore funding for same,” said Tupe.

According to Tupe, the plan includes developing nakshatra garden, butterfly garden, rock garden, nursery and flower bed on the eight-acre land.

After the funds were sanctioned, the ground breaking was carried out by Nationalist Congress Party MP Vandana Chavan and Lok Sabha MP Amol Kolhe this week. The forest department plans to complete the project within the next few months.

Last year, the forest department has put on hold its plan for beautification of Taljai hills after residents opposed citing concretisation will damage ecology

In yet another instance, four years ago, forest department had proposed yet another “van udyan” (forest garden) at Vetal tekdi. However, after residents opposed it, the department shelved its plans that included tree plantation drive and the installation of bio-toilets, water tanks and information boards around the area.

Despite repeated attempts, deputy conservator of forest Rahul Patil was not available for comment.

Another forest department officer requesting anonymity said, “Earlier this land was with district collector and later handed over to forest department. Forest department has given nod for this garden. This urban forest will be developed and maintained by the forest department only.”

“We are following all the norms of forest department while developing this garden. We have received all the necessary approval from the forest department. Hadapsar area is mainly known for garbage projects but this project would give a new identity to the locality,” said Tupe.

NCP MP Vandana Chavan said, “There is a need to create more urban forests in the city. After the pandemic, there is a need for more such areas that will provide oxygen.”

Sushma Date, a city-based environmentalist said, “The natural area (land) should be kept as a pristine area of wildernesses and it should not be converted into a garden.”

