Man fires in air to loot wine shop owner

Pune: In a daring attempt to rob a wine shop owner at a busy market of Narhe, an unidentified person fired a round in the air to intimidate the complainant, said police officials.

The police rushed to the spot and have collected CCTV camera footages from the wine shop and surrounding areas. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident took place in front of Hero Wine shop at around 11 pm on Sunday when the owner was on his way home after closing shop.

According to the police, owner Tukaram Sopan Ingale (57) of Ingale Colony in Shivane was starting in his vehicle after closing the wine shop when two individuals on a motorcycle approached him and tried to rob the bag containing ₹2.19 lakh cash from him.

When the complainant tried to resist, one of the accused fired a bullet from his gun in the air. The shop owner and onlookers panicked. However, the shop owner refused to comply with their demands, and the accused fled.

The police rushed to the spot and have collected CCTV camera footages from the wine shop and surrounding areas. The accused fled on bike towards Dhayari Phata, said police officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jayant Rajurkar, inspector (crime), Sinhagad road police station, said, “Owner was carrying daily cash collection in a bag when two bike-borne accused tried to rob him. We have started identification process of accused.”

The Sinhagad Road police have filed a case against unidentified persons under Sections 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).