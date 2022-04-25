Unidentified persons booked for theft bid at ATM in Sangli using stolen bulldozer

A group of unidentified people was booked for trying to steal money from a private bank’s ATM in Sangli district by trying to bulldoze it late on Friday night using a stolen bulldozer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ATM that was attacked is located along Arag-Miraj road in Sangli.

The crime was recorded in the CCTV fitted inside the ATM kiosk. The video shows a sudden bulldozer arm smashing through the door of the kiosk before it started coming down hard on the machine.

The machine broke into pieces, and the thieves fled with the cash vault inside it. However, as the accused could not manage to break open the cash vault, it was found at a distance from the kiosk, according to the police.

The bulldozer was reported stolen from a neighbouring region of Shindewadi while it was parked inside a petrol pump, according to the police.

A case in the matter was registered at Miraj rural police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Police Act.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}