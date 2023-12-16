Unidentified thieves tamper ATMs, steal 4.08 lakh cash

The Cantonment Police have booked three persons for allegedly tampering with two ATMs belonging to the Muslim Co-operative Bank at MG Road and KB Hidayatullah Road and stealing cash estimated to be worth ₹4.08 lakh from the targeted ATMs.

After opening the locks, the accused tampered with the ATM software and managed to remove the cash from the two ATMs. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the police, the fraud took place between December 3 and December 4, when the accused allegedly broke into the ATM booths and used duplicate keys to open the ATM locks. After opening the locks, the accused tampered with the ATM software and managed to remove the cash from the two ATMs.

Bank official Razzak Mehboob Inamdar gave the complaint after which the FIR was lodged on December 15. The police have invoked Indian Penal Code sections 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and relevant Information Technology Act sections against the accused and police are searching for their whereabouts.

