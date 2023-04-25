Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Woman’s body found at Vadgaon railway station

Woman’s body found at Vadgaon railway station

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 25, 2023 11:18 PM IST

Unidentified woman's body found at Vadgaon railway station in Pune. Railway Protection Force investigating case as victim is yet to be identified.

Pune: The body of an unidentified woman was found at the Vadgaon railway station tracks near Kasarwadi on Tuesday morning. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) policemen is yet to identify the body.

The victim was taken to the railway hospital where it was declared brought dead. (HT PHOTO)

According to the railways, passengers saw the woman lying between two tracks and alerted the RPF. The victim was taken to the railway hospital where it was declared brought dead.

“We have not found any marks or identification on the body. The RPF police are investigating the case and trying to find the identity of the deceased,” said Ajay Kumar, Pune railway division spokesperson.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ajay kumar body case pune railway protection force rpf tuesday morning
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP