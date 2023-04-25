Woman’s body found at Vadgaon railway station

Pune: The body of an unidentified woman was found at the Vadgaon railway station tracks near Kasarwadi on Tuesday morning. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) policemen is yet to identify the body.

The victim was taken to the railway hospital where it was declared brought dead. (HT PHOTO)

According to the railways, passengers saw the woman lying between two tracks and alerted the RPF. The victim was taken to the railway hospital where it was declared brought dead.

“We have not found any marks or identification on the body. The RPF police are investigating the case and trying to find the identity of the deceased,” said Ajay Kumar, Pune railway division spokesperson.