Woman’s body found at Vadgaon railway station
Unidentified woman's body found at Vadgaon railway station in Pune. Railway Protection Force investigating case as victim is yet to be identified.
Pune: The body of an unidentified woman was found at the Vadgaon railway station tracks near Kasarwadi on Tuesday morning. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) policemen is yet to identify the body.
According to the railways, passengers saw the woman lying between two tracks and alerted the RPF. The victim was taken to the railway hospital where it was declared brought dead.
“We have not found any marks or identification on the body. The RPF police are investigating the case and trying to find the identity of the deceased,” said Ajay Kumar, Pune railway division spokesperson.