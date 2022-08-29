University chowk flyover work to begin in September, alternate traffic plan ready

While work on the double-decker flyover at University chowk will start after the ten-day Ganesh festival, four grade separators, too, have been proposed along this stretch to streamline the traffic on ground.

Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) metropolitan commissioner Rahul Mahiwal, and Tata Projects’ Alok Kapoor elaborated on the traffic plan at University chowk on Monday.

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “We have proposed four grade separators on Ganesh Khind road for keeping the traffic smooth. We will check whether the work on grade separators should be carried out along with the work on the metro or later by considering the actual traffic situation on ground.”

PMRDA officer Vivek Kharwadkar said, “After the Ganesh festival, Tata Projects will start work at the busy University chowk. The movement of traffic has already been planned and some alternative roads have been identified. The entire alternative plan will be executed phase-wise along with the metro work.”

A Tata Projects’ official said, “All authorities have approved the flyover and the traffic plan at University chowk. We have already started the work from the e-Square side. First, we will carry out the pier work up to the metro level. As per technical standards, the work will be completed first up to the metro level and later, the flyover work will be started. We have fixed the timeline for either works at University chowk. As per our plans, piling work will start in September and the work will be completed by November 2024. The barricades on roads will be removed by January 2024.”

A PMRDA official said, “As per the alternative traffic plan, we have proposed alternative routes such as opening of the millennium entry gate and entry restricted at the exit gate, and rotary traffic at the Abhimanshree diversion and Vaikuntha Mehta road diversion. The PMRDA has already built one road on rural police land which will go towards Baner. This road will open once the flyover work progresses.”

According to Tata Projects’ officers, the sequence of construction activity at the site will be as follows: barricading and traffic diversion, utility identification and diversions, segment piling, segment piling up to the flyover and metro level, superstructure like the viaduct segment erection, deck slab, ramps of flyover, and pavement laying of flyover.

Flyover features

-Double decker flyover length -881 metre (6 lanes)

- Aundh side ramp - 260 metre (2 lanes)

-Baner side ramp - 140 metre (4 lanes)

- Pashan side ramp - 135 metre(2 lanes)

- Ganeshkhind side ramp - 130 metre (6 lanes)

- Grade separators - 4 from University chowk to Sancheti hospital stretch

- Flyover and metro work start date- September -2022

-Flyover and metro work end date- November 2024

