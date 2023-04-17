19-year-old gives birth in toilet, later throws baby out of window in Pune

A shocking incident took place at Navle Hospital in the city on Saturday at 10:30 am, when an unmarried girl gave birth to a child in the toilet and threw the newborn baby from the window of the bathroom, resulting in its death.

The incident occurred in the patient’s bathroom near the casualty ward of Smt Kashibai Navale Medical College and General Hospital.

The Sinhagad Road police station has received a complaint, and an FIR has been filed against the 19-year-old girl.

According to the police, the accused, who stays in a hostel at Manaji Nagar in Narhe, was eight months pregnant after having a physical relationship.

She had concealed this fact from everyone and came to Navale Hospital due to a stomach ache, stating that she had a backache and was feeling weak.

Subsequently, she went to the patient’s toilet where she gave birth to a girl and threw the baby from the window of the toilet, resulting in its death.

The accused is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, and police are investigating the case.