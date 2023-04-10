43 trees uprooted due to stormy rains in Pune, most are of exotic variety

Unseasonal rains accompanied by gusty winds have led to 43 incidents of tree-fall in the city. However, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials are claiming that a majority of the trees that have fallen belong to private property owners and are of exotic variety. Moreover, such incidents are on the rise despite trimming of dangerous trees as the nature of rains has changed, according to the officials.

Unseasonal rains accompanied by gusty winds have led to 43 incidents of tree-fall in the city (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 43 tree-fall incidents have been registered at Pune station, Bhavani Peth, Ravivar Peth, Budhwar Peth, Katraj, Sinhagad Road, Bibwewadi, Market Yard, Yerawada, Chaturshringi, Pune University, Laxminagar and Parvati.

Ashok Ghorpade, chief superintendent of the garden department, PMC, said, “Normally, the PMC issues notices to trim branches and axe dangerous trees in the city in April before the beginning of the monsoon. This time however, we have published notices and appealed to citizens in the month of March itself so that people get more time to take permission.”

“The corporation trims trees in public places such as government offices, gardens, roads and the PMC building or office premises on a regular basis throughout the year. For private properties, residents have to take permission from the respective ward offices,” Ghorpade said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“About the Sunday treefall incidents, only six of the trees that fell were in public places. Most of the trees that fell belonged to private properties and were of exotic species,” Ghorpade said.

Rahul Shelke, a resident of Yerawada, said, “It’s become a regular practice to trim/axe trees throughout the year due to unseasonal rain. However, treefall incidents are on the rise and this is dangerous for citizens as the PMC is not taking care of the trees.”

Prasana Kulkarni, a resident of Gokhale Nagar, said, “Every time incidents of treefall take place, more than 20 trees fall in the city. At times, there are major incidents too. The Gokhale Nagar area has dense green cover and we are constantly wary of treefall incidents. The PMC must take care of the trees.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Devidash Deshpande, a resident of Sinhagad Road, said, “The corporation cannot put the blame on private property owners for maximum number of trees falling. The corporation too is responsible for the increasing incidents of treefall by way of concretisation of main and internal roads. For private property owners, the PMC should guide them how to preserve and take care of big trees. The PMC should deploy an expert who can guide them.”

Whereas Nilesh Mahajan, fire brigade officer, PMC, said, “The nature of rain has changed. It comes with mist and gusty winds. No one can predict what will happen during the rain. The trimming of trees is not the only solution to prevent incidents of treefall during the monsoon or during unseasonal rain.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON