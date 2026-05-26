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Petrol pump staff threatened with sharp weapons over free fuel in Pune

Three unidentified individuals threatened petrol pump staff in Pune with weapons, demanding free fuel before fleeing without paying. Police are investigating.

Published on: May 26, 2026 07:18 AM IST
By HT Correspondent
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Three unidentified individuals have been booked for allegedly threatening employees of a petrol pump with sharp weapons and demanding free fuel in Pune’s Kadamvakvasti area of Lonikalbhor.

According to police, the incident took place at an Indian Oil petrol pump in Kadamvakvasti on the night of May 16. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
According to police, the incident took place at an Indian Oil petrol pump in Kadamvakvasti on the night of May 16. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to police, the incident took place at an Indian Oil petrol pump in Kadamvakvasti on the night of May 16.

Based on a complaint filed by the petrol pump manager on Sunday, the accused arrived at the pump and allegedly started threatening the staff with sharp weapons. Police said the group abused the employees and claimed they were “local gang members” of the area.

The accused allegedly demanded that the workers fill petrol in their vehicle and make the tank full without taking any money. When the staff initially refused, the suspects allegedly threatened to kill them and continued intimidating them with weapons.

Fearing for their lives, the petrol pump workers eventually filled the fuel tank of the accused’s vehicle. However, when the employees later asked for payment, the accused again threatened them with sharp weapons and verbally abused them before leaving the spot without paying.

 
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