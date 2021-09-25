Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
pune news

UPSC exams: Parth Kashyap from Pune finishes 174th in country

By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 12:49 AM IST
PUNE The results of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services examination 2020 were declared on Friday and 761 candidates passed.

Shubham Kumar ranked first in the country, while several aspirants from Pune scored well.

Parth Kashyap from Pune finished 174th in the country. “I am happy to clear the main final exams of UPSC and have really worked hard to achieve this important goal in my life,” said Kashyap.

Another topper from the city is Nitisha Jagtap who ranked 199th in the country at her first attempt. The 21-year-old Jagtap wants to do social work and has completed her Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Psychology. “We are originally from Latur and my grandmother is a retired professor and she wanted me to do my studies in Pune. My favourite subject is social science and from my second year of college I started preparing for the UPSC exams,” said Jagtap.

