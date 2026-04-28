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US returnee arrested for knife attack on 2 security guards

The case was transferred to the Thane unit of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) after allegations surfaced that the accused stabbed the two guards because they refused to recite a religious verse.

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 04:08 am IST
By Megha Sood
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MUMBAI: The Naya Nagar police on Monday arrested a 31-year-old United States-returned man for a knife attack that injured two security guards in Mira Road. The police said the accused, who returned to India in 2019 after 19 years in the United States, was arrested within three hours of the 4 am attack.

US returnee arrested for knife attack on 2 security guards

The case was transferred to the Thane unit of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) after allegations surfaced that the accused stabbed the two guards because they refused to recite a religious verse.The ATS is verifying the veracity of the allegations made by some right-wing leaders, and also the accused’s background.

According to the police, the accused, Jaib Ansari, attacked the victims, Rajkumar Mishra and Subroto Sen, at the construction site of the Asmita Grand Mansion complex in Naya Nagar in Mira Road East after an altercation turned violent. Both guards sustained multiple injuries.

The incident sparked tension in the area as rumours of a religious angle behind the incident began circulating. To defuse the situation, the Thane ATS rushed to the spot, and Maya Nagar police admitted the injured to a hospital.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / US returnee arrested for knife attack on 2 security guards
Home / Cities / Pune / US returnee arrested for knife attack on 2 security guards
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