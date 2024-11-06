Uttamrao Jankar’s supporters worked against Dhairyasheel Mohite-Patil: Jaisingh Mohite-Patil

During a recent election campaign, Jaisingh Mohite-Patil claimed that Uttamrao Jankar’s supporters worked against Dhairyasheel Mohite-Patil in the Lok Sabha (LS) elections due to which he got minimum number of votes from the Malshiras region. During the rally, Jaisingh Mohite-Patil assured that they will stick to their words. (HT PHOTO)

Jankar is contesting from Solapur district’s Malshiras constituency on a Nationalist Congress Party/NCP (SP) ticket. Earlier with the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, Jankar joined the NCP (SP) ahead of the LS elections and offered his support to Dhairyasheel Mohite-Patil from the Madha LS seat.

During Jankar’s political campaign, Jaisingh Mohite-Patil said, “Although Jankar took efforts for Dhairyasheel Mohite-Patil, his followers worked against Dhairyasheel during the LS polls. Due to this, Dhairyasheel got only 70,000 votes from Malshiras. Where did the remaining 30,000 votes go?”

During the rally, Jaisingh Mohite-Patil assured that they will stick to their words. They will give a lead of 1.05 lakh to Jankar from their region. Jaisingh Mohite-Patil also highlighted how Jankar has filed false police cases against him.

Malshiras is a scheduled castes (SCs) reserved constituency from Solapur district. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Ram Satpute from the Malshiras seat. Satpute is a sitting MLA who unsuccessfully contested the LS elections from the Solapur seat.