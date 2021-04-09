Home / Cities / Pune News / Vaccine shortage: No jab drive in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Friday
Pune: No inoculation drive was carried out in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Friday due to vaccine shortage
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 07:20 PM IST
Pune: No inoculation drive was carried out in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Friday due to vaccine shortage. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) continued the campaign as it has 25,000 doses left.

“We are trying to procure doses. Vaccination will resume once we get the stock,” said Pavan Salve, additional health officer, PCMC

According to PCMC commissioner Rajesh Patil, there are 80 vaccination centres in the city of which 60% are run by the civic body.

On Thursday, many inoculation centres in Pune district operated partially due to the unavailability of vaccines even as PMC officials claimed that there was no shortage in the city.

Of the 427 centres across the district, 54,059 got their vaccine doses, while in the city, 130 centres inoculated 18,480 people on Thursday.

“We are procuring excess doses from hospitals to supply vaccines to hospitals which have zero doses,” said a civic official on condition of anonymity.

