Vax makers’ body to hold 23rd annual general body meet in Pune

Published on Oct 18, 2022 12:41 AM IST

The Developing Countries Vaccine Manufacturers Network (DCVMN) will organise its 23rd annual general body meeting (AGM) in Pune from October 20-22

The Developing Countries Vaccine Manufacturers Network (DCVMN) will organise its 23rd annual general body meeting (AGM) in Pune from October 20-22. (REUTERS (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
ByHT Correspondent

Pune: The Developing Countries Vaccine Manufacturers Network (DCVMN) will organise its 23rd annual general body meeting (AGM) in Pune from October 20-22.

The programme co-hosted by the Serum institute of India (SII) will be attended by national and international dignitaries. Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union minister, health and family welfare, will inaugurate the meet titled “Global Equity and Timely Access: Covid -19 and Beyond” in the presence of Adar Poonawalla, CEO, SII. An official statement of the event noted that the meeting will commemorate an unprecedented global collaboration and chalk out future path for pandemic response.

DCVMN is a voluntary public health-driven alliance of vaccine manufacturers from developing countries, engaged in research, development, manufacturing and supply of high-quality vaccines that are accessible to protect people against known and emerging infectious diseases globally. It is an alliance of 42 vaccine manufactures from 15 developing countries spanning from Africa, Asia, Europe, Middle-East and South America.

DCVMN has played a vital role in innovating, developing, manufacturing and making Covid-19 vaccines available for people.

