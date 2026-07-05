Voters seek more time, awareness as electoral roll verification begins

As the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls entered the doorstep verification phase, citizens, activists and political leaders have voiced concerns over the short timeline and inadequate public awareness, warning that eligible voters could be left out of the rolls.

District collector Jitendra Dudi said the revision is being carried out as per the ECI directives to verify the records of 91.16 lakh voters in Pune district. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

{{^htLoading}}

They have urged the administration to extend the verification period, intensify awareness campaigns and deploy dedicated booth level officers (BLOs) for the exercise.

District collector Jitendra Dudi said the revision is being carried out as per the ECI directives to verify the records of 91.16 lakh voters in Pune district.

“From June 30 to July 29, BLOs will visit every household to distribute pre-filled enumeration forms and collect them after verification. The exercise aims to make the electoral roll accurate, transparent and up to date,” Dudi said.

Voters can use the exercise to correct their names, addresses, photographs and other details. The verification will also identify absent, shifted, dead and duplicate (ASDD) entries. Dudi said that voters whose names were included in electoral rolls between 2002 and 2004 will not have to submit additional supporting documents.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The draft electoral roll will be published on August 5, while claims and objections can be filed until September 4. The process, including hearings, will conclude by October 3. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The draft electoral roll will be published on August 5, while claims and objections can be filed until September 4. The process, including hearings, will conclude by October 3. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The district administration has deployed 8,417 BLOs and 4,557 booth level agents (BLAs) representing political parties for the exercise.

However, activists said many residents remain unaware of key aspects of the process, including hearings for “unmapped” voters and the option of submitting forms online.

Zeeshan Jamadar, a social worker from Undri, said many voters were unaware that the information submitted during self-mapping must match the details in their application forms.

“If there is a mismatch, their names may not appear in the electoral roll. Though they can challenge the decision during hearings, many do not know about this provision,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Ayyar said the exercise poses a logistical challenge as BLOs, many of whom are teachers and government employees, continue to perform their regular duties alongside the revision work.

“The timeline is too short. Enumerators have little scope for repeat visits if residents are unavailable. The verification period should be extended and dedicated BLOs deployed exclusively for the exercise,” he said.

Sachin Ghule, former deputy chairman of Haveli Panchayat Samiti, said while maintaining an accurate electoral roll is essential, the process must remain transparent and citizen-friendly.

Ward 41 corporator Nivrutti Anna Bandal sought an extension of the verification period. “Greater public awareness and local assistance are essential to ensure that every eligible voter completes the verification process,” Bandal said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}