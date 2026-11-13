Vulture outdoes crow in Nashik’s ‘bird mascot’ poll with 63% votes

The vulture has emerged as the frontrunner in Nashik’s search for a bird as mascot; securing 63% of the votes cast by nearly 3,000 residents as against the crow. With citizens seeking more time to participate, the voting deadline has been extended to November 16.

Birds play an important role in maintaining the ecological balance, although their significance is often overlooked, said experts. (HT PHOTO)

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Launched as part of ‘Bird Week’ celebrations from November 5 to 12, the initiative aims to promote awareness about bird conservation and connect residents with Nashik’s natural heritage ahead of the upcoming Kumbh Mela and the proposed Harit Kumbh campaign. The initiative is jointly organised by the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC), district administration, forest department, social forestry department, and Unnat Nashik Abhiyan. Citizens can cast their votes by scanning QR codes on campaign posters or by using a designated online link. They are also required to explain their choice, turning the exercise into an opportunity to spark conversations about bird conservation.

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Nashik district collector Ayush Prasad said, “This is a public initiative, and it is encouraging to see individuals and organisations taking such steps to create awareness about birds and bird conservation. Any environmental conservation effort undertaken by citizens is highly welcome. Our aim should be to ensure that more and more people become aware of the importance of protecting the environment and conserving biodiversity. While the government does not officially recognise a ‘district bird’ or a ‘Nashik bird’ as such, initiatives like this can help generate awareness among people. The basic idea behind such efforts is to promote greater awareness about bird conservation.”

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{{^usCountry}} Shekhar Gaikwad, founder-president of Apla Paryavaran Sanstha, Nashik, who conceptualised the initiative, said, “Around 3,000 Nashik residents have voted so far, with 63% favouring the vulture and the remaining voters supporting the crow. Looking at the encouraging response and requests from citizens who want more time to participate, we have extended the voting deadline till November 16. The initiative has been launched ahead of the upcoming Kumbh Mela and the proposed Harit Kumbh campaign to create awareness about bird conservation, and encourage people to connect with Nature. We shortlisted the crow and the vulture after considering Nashik’s geographical, religious, cultural and environmental significance. This is not a beauty contest; we want people to understand the ecological importance of these birds.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shekhar Gaikwad, founder-president of Apla Paryavaran Sanstha, Nashik, who conceptualised the initiative, said, “Around 3,000 Nashik residents have voted so far, with 63% favouring the vulture and the remaining voters supporting the crow. Looking at the encouraging response and requests from citizens who want more time to participate, we have extended the voting deadline till November 16. The initiative has been launched ahead of the upcoming Kumbh Mela and the proposed Harit Kumbh campaign to create awareness about bird conservation, and encourage people to connect with Nature. We shortlisted the crow and the vulture after considering Nashik’s geographical, religious, cultural and environmental significance. This is not a beauty contest; we want people to understand the ecological importance of these birds.” {{/usCountry}}

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Gaikwad said both birds play an important role in maintaining the ecological balance, although their significance is often overlooked.

“The crow has a deep cultural and religious connection with Nashik, particularly with rituals performed at Ramkund, where the crow touching the food offered is considered significant. However, their numbers are gradually declining. Vultures, associated with Jatayu from the Ramayan, are equally important to the region and play a crucial role as Nature’s sanitation workers by feeding on animal carcasses and preventing the spread of diseases. Their habitats around the Anjaneri hills and other green spaces need protection,” he said.

Nashik mayor Himgauri Aher-Adke appealed to citizens, particularly youngsters, to participate in the initiative. “It is encouraging to see around 3,000 Nashik residents participating in the selection of the bird mascot. This initiative will help create awareness, especially among youngsters, about the importance of birds and biodiversity. I appeal to more citizens to vote before November 16 and contribute to protecting Nashik’s rich natural heritage,” she said.

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Dattatray Kedari, a Nashik resident who voted for the vulture, said, “I voted for the vulture because it plays a vital role in maintaining ecological balance but its numbers have declined significantly. This initiative has encouraged me to learn more about local bird species and their importance. It is a good way to involve citizens in conservation efforts.”