Wadgaonsheri assembly constituency: Hot seat for many claimants

Pune: As the once traditional opponents Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have become partners in Mahayuti, it has complicated selection of candidate for Wadgaonsheri assembly constituency ahead of polls. Wadgaonsheri has seen NCP-BJP fight with voters preferring the saffron party in 2014 although they elected NCP candidate Sunil Tingre in 2019.

Will polls drawing closer, Tingre has once again staked claim on nomination from the party.

While BJP and its leaders are also insisting that the seat comes to them, Mahayuti is yet to pick the candidate.

BJP former MLA Jagdish Mulik, who served as the party’s city unit president, has also made it a prestige issue, while deputy chief minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar is firm to keep the constituency with Tingre likely as its candidate.

Tingre said, “According to Mahayuti, it is clear that sitting seats are retained by respective parties. Hence, I have already started preparations for the upcoming assembly elections and am sure to win it again.”

NCP insiders said that Pawar will ensure his close supporter Tingre gets the ticket.

Many BJP ticket hopefuls who feel the seat may go to NCP are exploring options to switching sides and join the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Among MVA, Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) is likely to stake its claim on the seat.

Sources from NCP (SP) confirmed that some leaders are in touch with them and will officially join the party soon.

From NCP (SP), Ashish Mane, Bhimrao Galande, Sunil Khandwe and Ramesh Adhav are aspiring for ticket.

On the other side, Shiv Sena (UBT) is also demanding the seat in the MVA alliance.

Shiv Sena (UBT) has also staked claim on Kothrud besides Wadgaonsheri assembly constituency in the city. Its leaders said that the NCP (SP) does not have a strong candidate. “In such a scenario, NCP (SP) may have to dependent on importing candidate from other parties. The Sena has a good base in this constituency. If the seat comes to us, the party will certainly emerge victorious,” said a Sena (UBT) leader.

From Sena, Sanjay Bhosale and Nitin Bhujbal are hoping for the ticket from the constituency.

NCP (SP)’s Mane said, “Traditionally, Wadgaonsheri is NCP constituency. During Lok Sabha election, voters had given clear message about change. We are hoping for the same results in upcoming assembly election.”

Wadgaonsheri is mainly dominated by Maratha voters and considering the recent reservation protest, there are chances that parties will choose a Maratha candidate. The areas include localities on Ahmednagar Road, Vimannagar, Chandanagar, Wadgaonsheri, Kalyaninagar and Yerawada.