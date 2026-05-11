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Wagholi police bust MD drug gang; 8 held, material worth 1.16 cr seized

While two individuals had been held earlier in the investigation, six additional suspects were arrested on Saturday, bringing the total number arrested to eight

Published on: May 11, 2026 06:34 am IST
By Shrinivas Deshpande
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Wagholi police busted a gang allegedly preparing to establish a mephedrone (MD) drug manufacturing unit in rural areas around Pune and seized drugs, luxury vehicles and other property collectively worth 1.16 crore.

The case came to light on April 16 this year when police intercepted two accused near Jogeshwari Weighbridge on Theur Road at Kesnand and found them in possession of 5.5 grams of MD drugs worth 1.10 lakh. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

While two individuals had been held earlier in the investigation, six additional suspects were arrested on Saturday, bringing the total number arrested to eight.

The case came to light on April 16 this year when police intercepted two accused near Jogeshwari Weighbridge on Theur Road at Kesnand and found them in possession of 5.5 grams of MD drugs worth 1.10 lakh.

The arrested accused were identified as Anis Sayyed, 28, a resident of Manjari Budruk, and Hari Uttam Ufade, 35, a resident of Wagholi. Based on the seizure, police registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Wagholi police station.

During the investigation, police uncovered a larger drug syndicate allegedly operated by Sumit Ashok Ghule, 41, Pratik alias Sonyabapu Hole, 32, and Hrishikesh Ankush alias Ram Yanbhar, 29, who were allegedly involved in supplying and distributing MD drugs across Pune city and nearby rural areas, including Lonikand, Koregaon Bhima, Shirur, Karegaon and Ranjangaon.

Further investigation is being conducted by assistant police inspector Vijay Chandan.

 
Home / Cities / Pune / Wagholi police bust MD drug gang; 8 held, material worth 1.16 cr seized
Home / Cities / Pune / Wagholi police bust MD drug gang; 8 held, material worth 1.16 cr seized
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