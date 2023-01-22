Wagholi residents approach HC citing failure of PMC, PMRDA in providing civic infra

Upset over being constantly ignored by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), Wagholi residents have approached the Bombay High Court to challenge the status quo of its incompetence in addressing all the civic requirements for the area residents in the last decade.

The citizens in their petition, filed on January 20, stated that after several silent protests, signature campaigns, regular meetings with MLA’s, corporators, municipal commissioners, various office bearers of PMC and PMRDA and after dozens of representations since 2014 by the residents of IVY Estate region of Wagholi, the authorities haven’t been able to complete the access road to IVY Estate Neighbourhood (access from Pune Ahmednagar Road). Work on 300-metre road is still pending.

With all complaints falling to deaf ears, Wagholi Housing Societies Association (WHSA) representing the residents of the IVY Estate neighbourhood region of Wagholi has approached the Bombay High Court to challenge the status quo.

“This road has been under construction since 2014. The authorities managing Wagholi area are incapable. The WHSA has sought help from gram panchayat. zilla parishad, PMC and PMRDA, but no one has come forward. Hence, we have approached the HC," said Nitin Kumar Jain WHSA director.

The IVY Estate neighbourhood is currently connected through only one narrow dangerous unconstructed road which is now barely about three-four metre wide. Development Plan for Wagholi was prepared by PMRDA, PMC and is under process of being sanctioned by the urban development. The entire connectivity from IVY Estate neighbourhood is heavily dependent on the proposed DP road which has been underconstruction for over ten years.

The access road was promised by various builders and developers, while selling the apartment/flat units. Over 5,000 flats are already constructed and around 25,000 residents are living in the Ivy Estate region. Due to non-construction of the IVY Estate access road in Wagholi the residents are suffering on a daily basis. The patch is hazardous, and several life-threatening accidents have already taken place. Even after several representations, meetings with the authorities there no action by PMC, PMRADA since the past 10 years, the petition added.

Manoj Poojari, president, Ivy Estate Federation said, “The only access road to Ivy Estate near Pune-Ahmednagar highway is not maintained due to land dispute. The road does not have an adequate width, has a blind spot and is steep which is dangerous and causes accidents and traffic jams. For a population of 25,000, not having a legitimate road only shows negligence and raises serious questions on how the township which is fully completed, was allowed to expand over the years and get permissions from the administration.”

PMC and PMRDA have cited difficulty in acquiring land from private landowners. The PMC and PMRDA has authority to acquire the land for completing the said DP Road. The issue is affecting over 250,000 residents.

Speaking on behalf of the Petitioner Satya Muley, Advocate Bombay High Court said, “The builder lobby has shown false dreams, and the local authorities have completely neglected the concerns and basic requirement of an access road. Without proper roads and streets, there is hindrance for the population at large to exploit their full potential of life and as the Wagholi Housing Societies Association and the residents of the IVY Estate region have exhausted all other remedies, they are moving the Bombay High Court to enforce their fundamental rights.”

Local MLA Ashok Pawar said, “The name of the officer who gave permission for the Ivy Estate project must be brought out. There should have been a road for such a huge residential project which is still not there. Strict action must be taken.”

Somnath Bankar, ward officer, Wagholi said. “The matter will be taken up with the PMC top officials and a solution will be provided soon.”