Wall of old wada collapsed in Kondhwa, 11 people rescued

As many as 11 people were rescued in Kondhwa after a wall of an old wada structure was collapsed in the early hours of Thursday. The incident took place at around 8 am. Fire officials were immediately rushed to the spot immediately for rescue operations.

No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident, said officials.

Fire officer Yogesh Pisal said, “A portion of old wada collapsed on two adjoining houses where five and six people were stranded respectively. Our two teams rushed to the spot immediately and rescued all 11 people safely.’’

According to fire brigade department, they have received a call on Thursday at around 8:20 am and two teams of 10 firemen rushed to the spot.

On Thursday, at least 10 tree fall incidents were reported in Pune, said fire brigade officials. Tree fall incidents were reported in Kothud,Irani vasti, Wakdewadi; Kondhwa Khurd, Azadnagar, Wanowrie; Parihar chowk, Aundh; Income tax lane, Erandawane;Shewale hospital. Aundh raod; Bhavani peth; Satavnagar, Handewadi road and Bhaji mandai, Katraj.

