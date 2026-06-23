Water crisis exposes gaps in PMC supply network as elected members flag area-wise shortages

The implementation of alternate-day water supply has exposed uneven distribution across Pune, with elected representatives from across political parties flagging area-specific shortages, low pressure and inadequate tanker support before the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) administration.

PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram admitted that complaints had increased after the alternate-day schedule was introduced and said the administration would undertake detailed planning. (FILE)

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During a meeting with civic officials, corporators raised concerns that while the PMC has announced a citywide water rotation plan, several localities continue to receive irregular supply — in some cases after gaps of two to three days. The complaints came from both old city areas and newly merged villages, highlighting challenges in the civic body’s distribution network.

PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram admitted that complaints had increased after the alternate-day schedule was introduced and said the administration would undertake detailed planning. “After implementing an alternate-day water supply, complaints about the disrupted supply increased. The complaints raised by elected members also reflect the ground reality. We will instruct the administration to streamline water supply and carry out micro-planning to improve distribution,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} BJP leader and PMC Leader of the House Ganesh Bidkar said several parts of the old city were struggling due to infrastructure constraints. “Many areas in the old city are not getting adequate water. Due to narrow roads, tanker movement is difficult, especially in old wadas where providing emergency supply is a challenge,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} BJP leader and PMC Leader of the House Ganesh Bidkar said several parts of the old city were struggling due to infrastructure constraints. “Many areas in the old city are not getting adequate water. Due to narrow roads, tanker movement is difficult, especially in old wadas where providing emergency supply is a challenge,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Opposition leader Nilesh Nikam said the problem was more severe in merged areas. “Although the administration announced an alternate-day supply, many areas on the outskirts are still not receiving water for two to three days,” he said.

Deputy Mayor Parshuram Wadekar highlighted the issue of low-pressure supply in Bopodi despite the area being connected to the Bhama Askhed water project. “Citizens are receiving water at very low pressure, and complaints are coming in daily,” he said.

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Former mayor Vaishali Bankar said residents of Hadapsar had been complaining about water shortages for months. “The issue is not new. We have been raising complaints for the last six months, but the administration has not taken effective action,” she said.

NCP member Gafoor Pathan said Kondhwa residents were receiving water only once every three to four days despite the alternate-day schedule.

Several members also raised concerns over the availability of private tankers, saying residents were facing a double challenge — inadequate civic supply and delays in getting tanker water. They demanded an increase in tanker availability, particularly for housing societies dependent on emergency water supply.