Water supply to several parts of east Pune will remain suspended on July 23, with low-pressure supply expected the following day, as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) undertakes relocation of a major trunk water pipeline and maintenance work at the Holkar Water Treatment Plant, officials said on Monday.

Water supply in parts of east Pune to be suspended on July 23 for pipeline repairs

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In a statement, the superintending engineer of the Lashkar Water Supply Department said regular supply would remain shut throughout the day. Residents in affected areas are likely to receive delayed and low-pressure supply on Friday, July 24.

The shutdown has been necessitated by relocation of the main water pipeline at Bhakti Shakti Chowk in Nigdi, within Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation limits, along with maintenance work at the Holkar water treatment facility.

Areas under the Bund Garden Water Supply Division that will be affected include Mhaske Vasti, Ganesh Nagar (Bopkhel), Kalas Malwadi, Jadhavwadi, parts of Vishrantwadi, Sanjay Park, Burma Shell area, Airport and adjoining localities, parts of Kharadi, Hari Ganga Society, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Society, Ahilyanagar, Manik Nagar, Samrat Society, Social Welfare Hostel, Health Bhavan, Shantinagar, Bharat Nagar, Katrajwadi, Pratik Nagar, JCD Park, Vrindavan Society, Uttam Township, Mittal Society, Dream Society, Jadhav Nagar, Panchsheel Nagar, Shramik Nagar, Kamgar Nagar and Chandrama Nagar.

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{{^usCountry}} The disruption will also affect areas under the Chatushrungi Water Supply Division, including Khadki Cantonment Board, Ammunition Factory, Mula Road area and Bhoite Vasti. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The disruption will also affect areas under the Chatushrungi Water Supply Division, including Khadki Cantonment Board, Ammunition Factory, Mula Road area and Bhoite Vasti. {{/usCountry}}

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water distribution network and reduce future disruptions.