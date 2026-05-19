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Water tanks inaugurated by CM dedicated to citizens struggle

The event was organised under the initiative of former Shiv Sena corporator Pramod Nana Bhangire and attended by residents, housing societies and citizen groups from the area

Published on: May 19, 2026 03:20 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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A day after Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated nine overhead water tanks under the equitable water distribution scheme, residents of Mohammadwadi and adjoining areas on Monday organised a separate community-led “jal poojan” ceremony at the overhead water tanks near Dorabjee Mall, describing the project as the outcome of years of sustained follow-up by citizen forums and local residents for regular water supply.

Speaking at the event, Bhangire said the project was the result of sustained public participation and continuous follow-up by citizen forums and residents over several years. (FILE)

The event was organised under the initiative of former Shiv Sena corporator Pramod Nana Bhangire and attended by residents, housing societies and citizen groups from the area.

Residents gathered at the site and performed traditional rituals, including aukshan and water worship ceremonies, marking what many described as an emotional moment after a prolonged struggle for basic civic infrastructure in the rapidly growing suburbs.

Speaking at the event, Bhangire said the project was the result of sustained public participation and continuous follow-up by citizen forums and residents over several years. “The real strength behind this project was the unity of citizens and resident forums who continuously pursued the issue for years. This water infrastructure stands as a symbol of people’s collective struggle,” he said.

Among those present were Anandvan Foundation founder-secretary Bhupesh Sharma, resident Vicky Malhotra and members of various citizen forums and housing societies.

 
Home / Cities / Pune / Water tanks inaugurated by CM dedicated to citizens struggle
Home / Cities / Pune / Water tanks inaugurated by CM dedicated to citizens struggle
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