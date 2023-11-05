Warehouse owner killed in Pune over pending rent, one arrested

Pune police arrested one person and booked five others for their alleged part in the murder of the owner of the warehouse over the pending rent of the facility.

The deceased has been identified as Bajirao alias Aba Sudam Khandawe (55) from Lohegaon. He was murdered on the night of October 28, police said. In this case, police arrested the accused Laxman Narayan Imnelu (38) on November 3. During the interrogation, Laxman admitted to having committed the crime with his accomplices Nagesh Naik and four others.

As per police information, the deceased owned a warehouse in Pathare Wasti, which was rented out to Nagesh Naik. Along with prime accused Imnelu, Naik had borrowed money from Khandawe.

Now, when Khandawe asked them to return the sum along with the monthly rent of the warehouse, the accused killed Khandawe by hitting an iron rod on his head. Later, the accused removed all gold ornaments from the body and dumped the corpse in a dried well on Lohegaon Road.

During the investigation, police found that the accused made a call to Khandawe before the murder. After technical analysis, police identified the accused and arrested Imnelu.

A case has been registered at Vimantal police station under IPC sections 302,201, 120b, 143,148,149, 323,404 and a search of the other accused is going on.

