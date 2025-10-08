Welspun Enterprises bags ₹8,745 cr Pune-Shirur elevated corridor project

The Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC) received three bids for the ₹8,745 crore Pune–Shirur elevated highway project, with Welspun Enterprises Limited emerging as the lowest bidder. The 54-km, six-lane corridor will be developed on a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) basis under the public-private partnership (PPP) model. The 54-km, six-lane corridor will be developed on a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) basis under the public-private partnership (PPP) model. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Part of the Pune-Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Highway Improvement Plan, the project aims to cut travel time between Pune and Shirur from over two hours to about 45 minutes.

Financial bids for the project were opened on 7 October. Welspun Enterprises quoted ₹8,745.38 crore, followed by Adani Enterprises at ₹10,124.07 crore and GR Infraprojects at ₹10,335.82 crore. Though Welspun’s bid is 45.95% higher than MSIDC’s estimate, officials are expected to hold detailed financial negotiations before final approval.

“As per tender rules, Welspun Enterprises has quoted the lowest bid and is, therefore, eligible for award of the project. The proposal will now undergo a detailed financial evaluation before final approval,” a senior MSIDC official said. “This corridor will play a key role in improving regional connectivity and easing traffic on the existing Pune-Ahmednagar route.”

The project was re-tendered after the MSRDC cancelled its earlier plan. Construction is expected to begin by mid-2026 and will take about four years to complete, according to official estimates.

Using the existing Pune-Ahilya Nagar highway alignment, the elevated corridor will minimise land acquisition and provide faster connectivity to Samruddhi Mahamarg and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar once completed.