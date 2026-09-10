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When the NGT has to tackle its own premises falling victim to neglect

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) regularly pulls up government agencies for failing to comply with environmental norms and implement its directions

Published on: Sep 10, 2026, 07:45:20 IST
By Gayatri Vajpeyee
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The National Green Tribunal (NGT) regularly pulls up government agencies for failing to comply with environmental norms and implement its directions. But this time around, the tribunal has had to grapple with a problem at its own doorstep. The NGT’s western zone bench in Pune – which routinely hears cases concerning environmental violations across Maharashtra and directs authorities to take corrective action – has had to question the public works department (PWD) over the deficient upkeep of its own premises.

The tribunal has also found that a light on one of the poles is not functioning, and has directed the PWD to repair it immediately. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)
The tribunal has also found that a light on one of the poles is not functioning, and has directed the PWD to repair it immediately. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)

In its latest order dated September 1 and uploaded on its website on September 5, 2026, the NGT notes that the maintenance schedule for the garden and walking track on its premises has not been followed “for the last so many months”. The order notes that the track hasn’t been cleaned ‘at least once every two days’ despite an undertaking to that effect submitted by the PWD. It further notes that the sectional engineer, who is required to visit the site every week; and the deputy engineer, who is expected to inspect the site twice every month are also not following the prescribed schedule.

In an earlier order of the NGT dated October 27, 2025, the PWD had been directed to deploy staff to supervise the cleaning of the garden and to provide the contact number of the sectional engineer so that difficulties in adhering to the maintenance schedule could be addressed. Yet, the tribunal has found itself having to revisit the same issue months later.

 
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