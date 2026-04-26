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Wife, sister-in-law granted anticipatory bail in Baramati professor suicide case

Court observed that while the suicide note refers to harassment, it does not specify the nature or immediacy of the alleged acts.

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 04:16 am IST
By Nadeem Inamdar
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A Baramati sessions court has granted anticipatory bail to two women accused of abetting the suicide of a college professor, observing that there are no substantial grounds necessitating custodial interrogation at this stage of the investigation. Additional sessions judge B D Shelke on April 23 granted pre-arrest bail to widow of the deceased professor and her sister in connection with the crime registered at Baramati taluka police station.

The case pertains to the alleged abetment of suicide a professor at a college in Baramati, who was found hanging in his residence in Tandulwadi, on March 12. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The case pertains to the alleged abetment of suicide a professor at a college in Baramati, who was found hanging in his residence in Tandulwadi, on March 12. A suicide note, reportedly sent via WhatsApp to his younger brother shortly before his death, named his wife and her family members as responsible for driving him to suicide. Based on a complaint lodged by the deceased’s father on March 16, the police registered an FIR under sections 108 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, against four accused, the two women and her parents.

According to the prosecution, the deceased had been subjected to continuous mental harassment by his wife and her family over financial matters, especially a demand for a share in compensation amounting to 33 lakh received by his father following acquisition of his land.

However, the defence argued that there is no proximate or direct act immediately preceding the suicide that can establish abetment.

The counsel for the applicants submitted that the allegations largely referred to past incidents without demonstrating a clear link to the suicide. It was also argued that the widow of the deceased is the sole caregiver to the couple’s seven-year-old, mentally disabled son and that her arrest will adversely impact the child.

After hearing both sides, the court observed that while the suicide note refers to harassment, it does not specify the nature or immediacy of the alleged acts.

The court further noted that the other accused, including the sister-in-law, resided separately in Buldhana district and that no material indicating proximate acts leading to the suicide has been presented at this stage. “Considering the nature and gravity of the offence and the material placed on record, no substantial grounds are made out for custodial interrogation,” the court observed.

The court also recorded, “what sort of ill-treatment or harassment was there to the victim on the date of incident is not reflected in the documents.”

Granting relief to the two accused women, the court directed that in on bail upon furnishing a personal bond of 50,000 each, with sureties.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Wife, sister-in-law granted anticipatory bail in Baramati professor suicide case
Home / Cities / Pune / Wife, sister-in-law granted anticipatory bail in Baramati professor suicide case
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