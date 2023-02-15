Will share remaining part at right time, Fadnavis on 2019 govt formation with Sharad Pawar’s support

PUNE:

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reiterated on Wednesday that everything he said about the previous incident of forming a government with NCP leader Ajit Pawar is true, and he will share the remaining details when the right time comes.

Fadnavis recently claimed that the entire exercise had the support of NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

“We received an offer from the NCP that they needed a stable government and that we should form one together. We decided to proceed with the talks. The discussions took place with Sharad Pawar. Then things changed. You saw how things changed,” Fadnavis said on Monday, referring to Ajit Pawar’s resignation from the government 80 hours later.

Sharad Pawar, on the other hand, flatly denied Fadnavis’ claim, saying he never imagined the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader would base his assertion on falsehood.

Fadnavis made the remarks during a visit to the city on Wednesday. He met BJP MP Girish Bapat, who is ill, at his residence. Fadnavis then addressed the media.

“Whatever I spoke about morning oath is half and the remaining part will be shared when the right time comes,” Fadnavis said.

When reporters asked him about the disappointment among the Brahmin community in the Kasba Peth assembly constituency ahead of the bypoll after the party denied a ticket to a member of the Tilak family, he replied, “Brahmins are not miffed. Citizens will soon learn who placed such banners in various parts of the constituency.”