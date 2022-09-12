Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / With civic polls not in sight, state govt extends terms of administrators

With civic polls not in sight, state govt extends terms of administrators

pune news
Published on Sep 12, 2022 04:52 PM IST

The decision was taken for all the civic bodies including Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nagpur and Nashik where the term of the administrator will soon end

PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar was appointed as administrator on March 15. His term will be extended by six months (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

The Maharashtra government on Monday decided to extend the administrator term for municipal commissioners and Zilla Parishad CEOs for the next six months as it is not possible to conduct local body elections in September.

The decision was taken by the Maharashtra cabinet for all the civic bodies including Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nagpur and Nashik where the term of the administrator will soon end and elections are likely to be held only after Diwali.

PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar was appointed as administrator on March 15 and his term was to end on September 14. Now, the term has been extended for another six months.

Civic elections in various municipal corporations, Zilla Parishad’s and municipal councils were slated in March 2022, however, due to various issues like OBC reservation and delay in ward structures, the election could not be held on time. Then, the Maharashtra government changed and further delayed the elections. The dates for elections have not yet been announced.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP