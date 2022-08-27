Woman assaulted by husband, relatives for giving birth to two daughters

A 27-year-old woman a files police complaint of being assaulted by her husband and relatives for giving birth to two daughters. The alleged incident took place in Bhosari area of Pimpri-Chinchwad on Thursday.

In her complaint, the woman said that harassment started after she delivered second girl child. She was beaten up and starved for many days as her in-laws were disappointed by the birth of second baby girl.

Police inspector Bhaskar Jadhav said, “We have registered an FIR against her husband and in-laws for torture, harassment and keeping the complainant hungry.”

According to the police, the complainant hails from Marathwada region and shifted to Bhosari after her marriage in 2012.

The police have registered an FIR against the accused under Sections 498 a (harassment of the woman), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of IPC.

