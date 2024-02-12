 Woman beaten to death in Pune over suspicion of mobile theft; two held - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Pune / Woman beaten to death in Pune over suspicion of mobile theft; two held

Woman beaten to death in Pune over suspicion of mobile theft; two held

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Feb 12, 2024 09:39 PM IST

A 35-year-old woman died after being attacked in Budhwar Peth. The suspects accused her of mobile theft. Two individuals have been arrested.

A 35-year-old woman died on the spot after she was allegedly attacked by two individuals near Budhwar Peth on Monday, on suspicion of mobile theft. The deceased has been identified as Varsha Thorat (35).

A case has been registered at Faraskhana police station under relevant section of India Penal Code. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
A case has been registered at Faraskhana police station under relevant section of India Penal Code.

The incident took place near Shrinath Talkies at Budhwar Peth.

The accused have been identified as Abdual Sayyad, who works as a hawker on Shivaji Road and his associate Gaurav Chaugule. The two accused have be arrested in the incident, said police.

At least 10-15 days back, the accused Sayyad lost his mobile. Someone told him that Thorat was behind the mobile theft. Considering this, on Monday morning, Sayyad approached her and asked about his mobile. There were heated arguments in between them and the accused brutally attacked the woman due to which she lost her life.

Sandeep Singh Gill , deputy commissioner of police (zone I ), said, “The accused suspected the victim was behind the mobile theft. He attacked her with wooden sticks hand she died on the spot.”

A case has been registered at Faraskhana police station under relevant section of India Penal Code (IPC).

