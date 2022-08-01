Woman calls fake bank customer care number, duped of 2.22 lakh in Pune

A 48-year-old woman was allegedly duped of ₹2,22,000 after she called a fake State Bank of India (SBI) customer care number listed on the internet.

The victim, has filed a complaint with Bharti Vidyapeeth police station and a first information report (FIR) was registered under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under Section 66 (c), (d) of the Information Technology Act, on Sunday.

The complainant stated that she was facing an issue and she also visited the branch for the same. The bank employee asked her to download the app, but still, the issue was not resolved.

On July 31, she browsed the internet and called an SBI customer care number. The person asked her to download two mobile applications on her phone. The caller hacked her phone and transferred ₹2,22,000 from her account into different accounts, she stated.

“After an initial investigation, it was found that money was transferred to different mobile wallets. The money was withdrawn from ATM located at Chittaranjan railway station,” said Sangita Yadav police inspector.

A police officer privy to the case said that cybercriminals advertise their contact numbers on the internet by paying charges to display them as customer care numbers of well-known e-commerce giants or travel websites.

