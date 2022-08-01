Woman calls fake bank customer care number, duped of ₹2.22 lakh in Pune
A 48-year-old woman was allegedly duped of ₹2,22,000 after she called a fake State Bank of India (SBI) customer care number listed on the internet.
The victim, has filed a complaint with Bharti Vidyapeeth police station and a first information report (FIR) was registered under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under Section 66 (c), (d) of the Information Technology Act, on Sunday.
The complainant stated that she was facing an issue and she also visited the branch for the same. The bank employee asked her to download the app, but still, the issue was not resolved.
On July 31, she browsed the internet and called an SBI customer care number. The person asked her to download two mobile applications on her phone. The caller hacked her phone and transferred ₹2,22,000 from her account into different accounts, she stated.
“After an initial investigation, it was found that money was transferred to different mobile wallets. The money was withdrawn from ATM located at Chittaranjan railway station,” said Sangita Yadav police inspector.
A police officer privy to the case said that cybercriminals advertise their contact numbers on the internet by paying charges to display them as customer care numbers of well-known e-commerce giants or travel websites.
Ludhiana shop owner gets extortion call from ‘gangster’
A miscreant claiming to be a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang demanded ₹5 lakh extortion money from a stationary store owner. The victim, Ashwani Wadhwa, 42, of Krishna Nagar, said on July 30, he received a call from an unidentified number on WhatsApp. He threatened to kill Wadhwa and his family the same way they had shot dead singer Sidhu Moose Wala if he did not transfer the money or informed the police.
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora stresses on need to set up hotel management institutes
Member of Parliament from the Rajya Sabha, Sanjeev Arora said the Union minister has further informed the house that a total six state institutes of hotel management (SIHM), one each at Bihar, Odisha, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, were affiliated during last three years (2019-20, 2020-21and 2021-22) and funds worth ₹5,930 lakh were allocated to the institutes. Arora added that the same would help in generating more employment opportunities for the youth.
Banker’s house in Ludhiana burgled of ₹50,000, jewellery
A gang of burglars targeted the house of a banker in D block of the Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar and decamped with ₹50,000 and jewellery. At the time of the incident, Rajesh Kumar and his family members were sleeping in the other room. In his complaint, Rajesh Kumar, said he came to know about the incident in the morning when he found the room to have been ransacked and the almirah lying open.
32-year-old woman ends life by consuming poison at Ludhiana’s DMCH
A 32-year-old woman on Saturday ended her life at the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) by consuming poison. The victim was under stress over the ill health of her husband and inability to bear the cost of his treatment. The woman was a resident of Badala village of Phillaur. Her husband was admitted to DMCH after suffering a stroke. The ASI added that police are recording the statement of the deceased's family members.
Army dog ‘Axel’ laid to rest in J&K
The Army on Sunday paid homage to and laid to rest its canine soldier 'Axel' who made the supreme sacrifice during an anti-terror operation but not before pinpointing the location of a holed-up terrorist and thereby protecting a mosque in the vicinity. The terrorist, who was later identified as Kupwara-resident Akhtar Hussain Bhatt, was killed by security forces after an eight-hour-long gunfight in the Wanigam Bala area of Kreeri in Baramulla district on Saturday.
