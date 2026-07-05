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Woman dies after jumping from 24-storey under-construction building in Pune

An accidental death report is being registered, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to her death, police said

Updated on: Jul 05, 2026 08:17 AM IST
By Nadeem Inamdar
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A 29-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the terrace of a 24-storey under-construction building in Ravet on Saturday.

The deceased was a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) doctor and a native of Latur district. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The deceased was a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) doctor and a native of Latur district. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The deceased was a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) doctor and a native of Latur district.

According to police, the incident came to light about 20 to 25 minutes after she jumped from the under-construction building when people nearby heard a loud thud and alerted the authorities. She was found lying on the ground and was declared dead.

As there were no CCTV cameras inside the under-construction building, police examined surveillance footage from nearby locations to establish her identity. The footage led investigators to her rented accommodation in Ravet.

During a search of the flat, police recovered a handwritten suicide note.

“The note states that she alone is responsible for her death and that no one else should be held responsible,” a police official said.

The body has been sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination. An accidental death report is being registered, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to her death, police said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available. You can contact Tele-MANAS, the Government of India’s 24x7 mental health helpline, by dialling 14416 or 1-800-89-14416, or seek support from a trusted mental health professional or a nearby healthcare facility.

 
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