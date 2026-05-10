Woman escapes death by lying on tracks as train passes over her

A woman had a miraculous escape after lying flat between railway tracks as a moving goods train passed over her at Patas railway station in Pune district’s Daund taluka on Friday. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

According to locals, the woman, who’s name has not been confirmed, was attempting to cross the railway tracks when the goods train suddenly began moving. (HT PHOTO)

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According to locals, the woman, who’s name has not been confirmed, was attempting to cross the railway tracks when the goods train suddenly began moving. With very little time to react, she quickly lay down between the tracks while the train moved above her. She escaped the incident without any injuries.

Two other people who were reportedly accompanying her managed to jump away from the tracks moments before the train started moving.

Eyewitnesses said the woman appeared trapped after the train unexpectedly began moving, leaving her with no safe route to escape. The video of the incident shows the tense moments as bystanders watched in shock while the train passed over her.

After the train crossed, she safely got up from the tracks, drawing relief from people present at the station.

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{{^usCountry}} “The train suddenly started moving, and I had to lie down on the railway track. The two boys with me managed to jump aside. Such incidents put passengers’ lives at risk. A foot overbridge should be built there, or the timing of goods trains should be changed,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The train suddenly started moving, and I had to lie down on the railway track. The two boys with me managed to jump aside. Such incidents put passengers’ lives at risk. A foot overbridge should be built there, or the timing of goods trains should be changed,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Responding to the incident, Pune railway division spokesperson Hemant Kumar Behera said railway authorities repeatedly appeal to passengers not to cross tracks illegally, as it can be life-threatening. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Responding to the incident, Pune railway division spokesperson Hemant Kumar Behera said railway authorities repeatedly appeal to passengers not to cross tracks illegally, as it can be life-threatening. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He added, “Work on extending the foot overbridge at the station is currently underway, and once completed, passengers are expected to get safer access across the platforms.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, “Work on extending the foot overbridge at the station is currently underway, and once completed, passengers are expected to get safer access across the platforms.” {{/usCountry}}

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