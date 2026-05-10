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Woman escapes death by lying on tracks as train passes over her

After the train crossed, she safely got up from the tracks, drawing relief from people present at the station

Published on: May 10, 2026 05:08 am IST
By Gayatri Vajpeyee
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A woman had a miraculous escape after lying flat between railway tracks as a moving goods train passed over her at Patas railway station in Pune district’s Daund taluka on Friday. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

According to locals, the woman, who’s name has not been confirmed, was attempting to cross the railway tracks when the goods train suddenly began moving. (HT PHOTO)

According to locals, the woman, who’s name has not been confirmed, was attempting to cross the railway tracks when the goods train suddenly began moving. With very little time to react, she quickly lay down between the tracks while the train moved above her. She escaped the incident without any injuries.

Two other people who were reportedly accompanying her managed to jump away from the tracks moments before the train started moving.

Eyewitnesses said the woman appeared trapped after the train unexpectedly began moving, leaving her with no safe route to escape. The video of the incident shows the tense moments as bystanders watched in shock while the train passed over her.

After the train crossed, she safely got up from the tracks, drawing relief from people present at the station.

 
viral video goods train
Home / Cities / Pune / Woman escapes death by lying on tracks as train passes over her
Home / Cities / Pune / Woman escapes death by lying on tracks as train passes over her
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