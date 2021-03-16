Home / Cities / Pune News / Woman escaping quarantine centre gets stuck in window grill, rescued by fire officials
pune news

Woman escaping quarantine centre gets stuck in window grill, rescued by fire officials

The Pune city fire brigade officials had to rush to a Covid care centre in Erandwane area of the city in the late hours of Monday in order to rescue an 18-year-old woman who tried to flee from the centre
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:01 PM IST
HT Image

The Pune city fire brigade officials had to rush to a Covid care centre in Erandwane area of the city in the late hours of Monday in order to rescue an 18-year-old woman who tried to flee from the centre.

The rescued woman was identified as Deepti Kumari (18) a native of Delhi who is quarantined in Erandwane where Covid-19 patients are kept for treatment. The woman tried to flee from her second-floor isolation room and got stuck in the grill of the window while trying to escape.

The fire brigade officials as well as officials of Deccan Gymkhana police station rushed to the spot around 11:30pm on Monday when they received a call from the Covid care center.

The fire officials tried to calm the scared woman and used a hydraulic cutter to cut open the metal grill that she was stuck in, according to a statement by the fire brigade.

The fire officials handed over the woman’s custody to the officials of the Women’s Welfare Board.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Social worker, civil service aspirant Dhanashri now fights for life

New English School Ramanbaug completes 75 years, yearlong programs planned

Two arrested for murder over cricket betting debt

Pune deputy mayor resigns ahead of polls
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Parliament LIVE
Oscars 2021
India vs England 3rd T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Farmer Protests
Covid
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP